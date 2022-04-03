Qualifying Results and Starting Grid

Espargaro finished at the top of Sunday’s grid after topping teammate Maverick Viales in Saturday’s second practice session, his first pole start as a Suzuki rider in Barcelona in 2015.

Joining him in the front row is Jorge Martin, who will be second for Primack, while MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi’s brother Marini gave the VR46 his first front row in the Premier class when he finished third in a late second. shot.

Pole Espargaro finished fourth for Honda, with Vinless finishing fifth and defending world champion Fabio Quartaro sixth, the only Yamaha in Q2.

The big blow to qualifying came in Ducati’s Francesco Bagnia, who failed to exit Q1 and was included in a disappointing FP2 session.

After world champion Marc Marquez has been replaced by reserve rider Stefan Bradl.