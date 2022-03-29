Qualifying Table Qatar 2022 Live: This is how the teams are before the last date

Qatar 2022 South American Qualification Status Table: Date 18.

Qatar 2022 qualifying standings LIVE, This Tuesday, March 29, will be the last date for the competition, where the World Cup playoffs are at stake. 3 teams fight for the last chance to qualify. Everyone will play together to avoid speculation.

Uruguay and Ecuador get their passes for the World Cup on the final day Qualifiers. These have been added to Brazil and Argentina, which had done so several dates back. Only a fifth of the competition is missing, a place that belongs to Peru, a team that again relies on itself to play the playoffs.

Ricardo Gareca’s team to host Paraguay At the National Stadium in Lima. ‘Bicolor’ never…