LATEST

Quantcast and theCUBE Host Ad Tech Summit: “The Cookie Conundrum: A Recipe for Success” – Yahoo Finance

Industry leaders to address the changing ad tech landscape

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced an industry summit to discuss the impact on the advertising industry of the demise of third-party cookies as well as offer solutions. The virtual event, The Cookie Conundrum: A Recipe for Success” will be hosted by theCUBE and take place on May 19, 2021 from 9am PDT – 10am PDT/ 12noon EDT – 1pm EDT.

John Furrier, founder, co-CEO, and Editor-in-Chief of SiliconANGLE Media, and guests will converse about the changing landscape of advertising on the open internet, its consequences, and industry-proposed solutions and strategies on the deprecation of the third-party cookie.

Participants will be able to engage in a live chat with speakers, to include:

  • Christopher Guenther – Senior Vice President, Global Head of Programmatic at News Corp and IAB Board Member

  • Xiao Lin – Managing Director of Solutions at Xaxis

  • Shiv Gupta – Founder of U Digital

  • Konrad Feldman – Quantcast CEO

  • Peter Day – Quantcast CTO

  • Somer Simpson – Quantcast VP of Product

  • Shruti Koparkar – Quantcast Head of Product Marketing

WHERE: Virtual Event – Register Here

About Quantcast: Quantcast is an advertising technology company and the creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara™, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, marketing performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers around the world since 2006. Learn more at www.quantcast.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About theCUBE:

SiliconANGLE Media, Inc. powers @theCUBE ®, Wikibon.com ® and SiliconANGLE.com ®. We are a modern, data-driven, digital media platform that creates authoritative & engaging social experiences for audiences. We combine the depth of research, the reach of publishing, & the relevance of live video with insights from real-time social data to create unique interactions for both audiences and brands. SiliconANGLE Media ® is the result of the combination of John Furrier and Dave Vellante’s vision. The SiliconANGLE ® and Wikibon ® brands, products, and services set out to create a new type of information company that creates high quality information in real-time using cutting edge social technologies, data, and crowdsourcing, combined with proven “old school” methods.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006081/en/

Contacts

10Fold Communications
[email protected]

Yanina Erman, Senior Communications Manager
[email protected]

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

7
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top