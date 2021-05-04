Quantcast and theCUBE Host Ad Tech Summit: “The Cookie Conundrum: A Recipe for Success” – Yahoo Finance

Industry leaders to address the changing ad tech landscape

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced an industry summit to discuss the impact on the advertising industry of the demise of third-party cookies as well as offer solutions. The virtual event, “The Cookie Conundrum: A Recipe for Success” will be hosted by theCUBE and take place on May 19, 2021 from 9am PDT – 10am PDT/ 12noon EDT – 1pm EDT.

John Furrier, founder, co-CEO, and Editor-in-Chief of SiliconANGLE Media, and guests will converse about the changing landscape of advertising on the open internet, its consequences, and industry-proposed solutions and strategies on the deprecation of the third-party cookie.

Participants will be able to engage in a live chat with speakers, to include:

Christopher Guenther – Senior Vice President, Global Head of Programmatic at News Corp and IAB Board Member

Xiao Lin – Managing Director of Solutions at Xaxis

Shiv Gupta – Founder of U Digital

Konrad Feldman – Quantcast CEO

Peter Day – Quantcast CTO

Somer Simpson – Quantcast VP of Product

Shruti Koparkar – Quantcast Head of Product Marketing

WHERE: Virtual Event

About Quantcast: Quantcast is an advertising technology company and the creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara™, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, marketing performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers around the world since 2006. Learn more at www.quantcast.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About theCUBE:

Story continues

SiliconANGLE Media, Inc. powers @theCUBE ®, Wikibon.com ® and SiliconANGLE.com ®. We are a modern, data-driven, digital media platform that creates authoritative & engaging social experiences for audiences. We combine the depth of research, the reach of publishing, & the relevance of live video with insights from real-time social data to create unique interactions for both audiences and brands. SiliconANGLE Media ® is the result of the combination of John Furrier and Dave Vellante’s vision. The SiliconANGLE ® and Wikibon ® brands, products, and services set out to create a new type of information company that creates high quality information in real-time using cutting edge social technologies, data, and crowdsourcing, combined with proven “old school” methods.

