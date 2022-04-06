Quantuma Names Derby County’s Preferred Bidder Chris Kirchner, Revealing Key Reason and Status of Pride Park

Derby County Administrator Quantuma has named American businessman Chris Kirchner as the preferred bidder for the club.

The Rams have been in administration for almost seven months and a saga of takeover has broken out. Announcing a preferred bidder is described by administrators as a “significant milestone” in administration.

“We are able to nominate Mr. Kirchner as the preferred bidder, whom United Administrators represent as the best deal for creditors and who will secure the club’s long-term future,” said United Administrator Carl Jackson. “The naming of our preferred bidder represents an important milestone in the administration and we look forward to working with Mr. Kirchner and his team to complete the sale of the club.”

