Quarterfinals, Results, Scores, Liverpool vs Benfica, Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, Jack Grealish face to face

Kevin de Bruyne broke Atletico Madrid’s stubborn resistance as a Manchester City midfielder’s second-half strike secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s side spent most of the night banging their heads against a red and white brick wall assembled by Atletico’s collective defense at the Etihad Stadium.

But Guardiola sent off Phil Foden in the middle of the second half and his sublime pass prompted De Bruyne to eventually reward City for their field dominance.

While Guardiola launched a water bottle in a frenzied celebration that underlined what a testing night it was for his team, the City boss would know the tie was not over.

