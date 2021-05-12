Quatief Asafiri Recipe: Get your mouth sweet with healthy sheer khurma on Eid, recipe

The Muslim community is engaged in preparations to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. On the 12th of May, on Wednesday, May 12, the day of the moon will be followed by the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, the 13th of May. Preparations for different dishes of Eid-ul-Fitr have started in the houses of Muslim brothers, though no dishes are made on Eid-ul-Fitr, but in such a situation we are going to tell you Eid. The recipe of a sweet dish made in India, which is made especially in Arabia. This dessert is called Kataaf.



How to make Qataf

250 grams flour

3 tsp milk powder

Water as required

1 tablespoon lemon juice

5 teaspoons unsweetened butter

50 grams Chironji

1 cup refined

430 grams granulated sugar

1 teaspoon dry yeast

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 pinch of salt

50 g raisins

50 grams Walnuts

recipe-

Cut the walnuts into small pieces. After this, fry the chironji lightly. Now allow the pan to heat up. Add sugar, a cup of water and lemon juice to it. Allow the solution to boil until the sugar melts. Keep it running in between.

– If the mixture starts boiling then reduce the heat. Let it cook on low heat for 10 minutes. Do not let it get too thick. After cooking, take out the mixture in a bowl and let it cool.