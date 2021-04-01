ENTERTAINMENT

Quavo and Saweetie Elevator Video Physical Fight Viral Twitter Reactions!

Quavo and Saweetie

A fighting video of rappers Saweetie and Quavo is going viral on social media, grabbing the attention of the world. The video is circulated by TMZ shows and as per the sources, the video was apparently taken before their break-up. The antecedent couple indulging in physical violence inside of a lift. The lift which is shown in the video is in an apartment complex in North Hollywood.

Both the couple fights outside the lift of this apartment and the fight was started with Saweetie who was fling some punches in the direction of Quavo. Then the rapper Quavo bolt the hits and then dropped his orange briefcase. Later on, he pushed his ex-girlfriend inside the lift prior to their struggle on the briefcase. After this physical fight, Quavo receives his senses back and then receives his control after watching Saweetie falls to the ground. Saweetie got injured and was not able to stand up.

But still, Quavo did not help her and the lift starts and Saweetie remained sits inside the lift and Quavo even not tried to get up. He continuously looking her but did not offer any help and when the gate of the lift was open a man was outside the lift but did not come inside it and then the lift gets close. Then the lift went to its floor and Quavo stepped out of it, then he put the briefcase in the door of the lift and wait for his ex-girlfriend to come outside the lift.

He did not help her and then she tried to get up on her own and then come outside the lift with slacking on her steps. After posting the video, it gains the attention of everyone and people are sharing the video. The people also reacting over it and shocked after watching it. The video is just released today and within an hour both the ex-couple get trolled on social media. Quavo and Saweetie both are trending and the peoples are reacting and commenting on both of them.

Social media is divided into two groups one is in the favor of Quavo and one is in the favour of Saweetie. The people are saying that Quavo will be going to jail for hitting his ex-girlfriend and he needs to give an explanation of his violent behavior and this kind of behavior is not going to be tolerated. The people show their sympathy to Saweetie and stand with her though she first hit him Quavo pushed her so hard and she gets injured. This video will surely be going to put Quavo in big trouble and the people are also looking back on the comments of Quavo. Let’s see what action is going to be taken against this video. Don’t Forget To Bookmark GetIndiaNews.com

