ENTERTAINMENT

Quavo and Saweetie Leaked Footage From Elevator Fight Video Viral on Internet

Avatar
By
Posted on
Quavo and Saweetie Leaked Footage From Elevator Fight Video Viral on Internet

Quavo, An American rapper can be seen pulling his former girlfriend into an elevator. The shocking video has been captured by the security camera that was put in the elevator, we can see in the video that there was a quiet little argument between Quavo and Saweetie before their split. In this article, you will get to know the quarrel of the couple. Also, here are the full details of the leaked footage of the Quavo and Saweeti elevator video drama. Currently, the rapper cleared the headlines about her splitting with his former girlfriend on social media.Quavo and Saweetie Leaked Footage From Elevator Fight Video Viral on Internet

The quarrel was begun from the apparent revelation by his former girlfriend Saweeti which changed into an ugly Twitter snowballed because they both pampered in a brutal back end that viral on social media platforms as a wildfire. Now, after 10 days of their splitting, TMZ has found the surveillance footage leaked video from 2020 a building elevator. According to the reports, the incident happened in the apartment complex which was available in Noth Hollywood.

In the video, they both can be seen outside the elevator which was opened as we can also see that Saweeti tried to stop entering into the elevator to Quavo but he started swinging wildly at her. As we have seen in the video, Quavo pushed her into the elevator and her quarrel in the orange Call Of Duty result in her falling on the floor of the elevator and suddenly, the door of the elevator closed. Where she was lies for a while and also, she got injured in this incident.

After a few moments, Quavo waits for her at the elevator door without helping her as she was injured. He better knew that she got injured but didn’t help her. On the second floor, Quavo put the orange case at the door of the elevator as it can’t be opened and easily seen outside the elevator. In the footage, When the video viral on Twitter, many people gave their reactions on social media.

About their relationship:

They both started their journey of love in September 2018 and their relation also became a headline of every news channel and social media as well. From the trending on any event to the lavish gift to each other, the couple found themselves on the trend always.

Well, their relation broke rock bottom in the month of March 2021, when the couple decided to be split because Saweeti claimed that Quavo was cheating on her. But now, in the leaked video, we can see them and also choose who is right? Maybe, according to the leaked video, these incidents are a matter of value.

