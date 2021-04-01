ENTERTAINMENT

Quavo footage leak: Will he lose his net worth for abusing his ex? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Quavo footage leak: Will he lose his net worth for abusing his ex? – Film Daily

Quavo is the talk of the town this week after a video of him and his ex, Saweetie, getting in a physical fight in an elevator, was released to the public. The video, which was obtained by TMZ, has some wondering what’s next for the rapper. Will this incident affect his net worth?

Contents hide
1 Shocking video
2 Did this cause their famous split?
3 Are police involved?
4 Will this affect Quavo’s net worth?

Shocking video

The video in question shows Quavo & Saweetie in & outside an elevator right before they split. At the beginning of the video, Saweetie starts to swing at Quavo as they stand outside of the elevator. Quavo dodges her hit, dropping a case in the process, which they subsequently both struggle to pick up.

Once Quavo manages to pick up the case, he yanks Saweetie’s arm and launches her back into the elevator, at which point she falls to the ground, unmoving. Quavo stands over her but refuses to help her up. Finally, the elevator door opens and Saweetie limps away.

Did this cause their famous split?

Earlier this month, Saweetie & Quavo officially called it quits. Rumors started flying around the internet when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Saweetie broke her silence on Friday when she posted on Instagram: “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

Saweetie added: “Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.” She also appeared on the Respectfully Justin podcast recently, where she noted that she hates it when people lie in relationships. She didn’t name-drop Quavo, but it did feel a little . . . pointed.

A few days later, Quavo commented on the split, writing on Instagram: “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.” A source close to Quavo also told TMZ the rapper was hurt when Saweetie appeared on Respectfully Justin, because she and the host of the podcast, Justin Combs, used to date.

Are police involved?

After the video was released to the public, law enforcement sources confirmed the LAPD is launching an official investigation into the incident. As of now, they’re planning on meeting with Quavo and Saweetie separately to discuss the gruesome details. Neither party has officially commented on the video.

Will this affect Quavo’s net worth?

Though no charges against either party involved have come up, it’s possible this incident could put a bit of a damper on Quavo’s career. So what does he stand to lose?

Quavo currently has a net worth of $26 million, which can be attributed to his rapping, singing, songwriting, and record producing endeavors. His main claim to fame is his participation in the mega-successful hip hop group Migos. He is also the cousin of rapper Offset, and the uncle of Takeoff.

In 2018, Quavo released his debut studio album, Quavo Huncho. His next album, Jack Huncho, featuring Travis Scott, climbed to number three on the Billboard 200. Migos’s debut studio album, Yung Rich Nation, reached number three on the US Rap chart, and #5 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart in 2015.

A good amount of Quavo’s net worth can be attributed to Migos’s success. Between September 2017 and September 2018, Migos earned a whopping $25 million, which was split between the three members. A great deal of that cash flow came from a tour during which they performed ninety-three shows in just a year. As of now, they are one of the most streamed music groups in the world.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
374
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
337
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
329
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top