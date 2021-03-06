Qubool Hai 2 release date, cast | Season 2 after 8 years!

Qubool Hai was a successful TV show aired in 2012. The TV show had lead roles as Surabhi Jyoti Zoya and Karan Singh Grover as Assad. He impressed and won the hearts of a wide audience and also won several awards for his performance. The TV show aired on Zee TV and ran for 4 years.

Recently, in the lockdown period, the show was broadcast on an TheMiracleTech stage which received good response from the audience. This made the producers think about Qubool Hai 2.0.

The producers are set to record season 2 for the famous TV show Qubool Hai. Qubool Hai Season 2 will air on Zee 5. The makers have tried to entertain the public with their season 2. According to a Spotboy report, the TV program will have 10 series with 10–12 episodes.

Qubool Hai 2 cast

Producers are set to produce the same pair from Qubool Hai Season 1 and make the audience fall in love with the characters again. Surabhi Jyoti and Karan Singh will be acting in Qubool Hai 2 series. They work together again after 8 years.

The lead characters Surabhi and Karan will start shooting from October 2020. Viewers who liked Season 1 trended with #Surbhijyoti on Twitter as soon as they heard the news about Season 2.

Surabhi quoted in an interview that Qubool Hai is very dear to her. She was in love with the character which brought her much fame and many awards.

Qubool Hai 2 release date

Qubool Hai 2 release date has not yet been released by the makers. The show will air soon as the team from the hit TV show will not make people wait too long. The show is expected to make a comeback in the digital space rather than on television screens.