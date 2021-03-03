QUE vs MUL Fantasy Prediction: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Best Fantasy Picks for Pakistan Super League | sport

Qi vs Original Fantasy Prophecy: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans – 3 March 2021 (Karachi). Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed are the best fantasy pics of the game.

Quetta Gladiators will take on Multan Sultans in the PSL 2021 league match, aka Pakistan Super League, which will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan’s Premier T20 competition is finally here.

The Quetta Gladiators have lost their opening four games, and they want to change their fortunes. Sarfaraz Ahmed is batting brilliantly, while Faf du Plessis needs to fire in this game. The bowling of the team has been poor so far in the tournament.

Multan Sultans have won one of their four matches so far in the tournament. Mohammad Rizwan is on top in his game, while Vince and Maqsood are also batting well. Shahnawaz Dhani is bowling brilliantly, while Qadir and Brathwaite are also supporting him.

Pitch report – Average 1st innings score on this ground is 169 runs in this PSL season.

Total Games: 12; Bats 1st Won: 0; Bats 2nd Won: 12.

Match Details:

Time:- 7.30 pm, live on Sony Six / HD

Potential XI for both sides: –

Quetta Gladiators – Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah.

Multan sultan – Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Squad must have 5 players

Mohammad Rizwan, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faf du Plessis and Mohammad Hasnain.

QUE vs MUL team wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan (Price 10.5) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Price 9) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Rizwan has scored 231 runs at an average of 57.75 in the tournament, while Ahmed has scored 182 runs at an average of 45.50. Both of them are striking the ball well.

Qi vs mul Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 9) and Cameron Delport (Price 8.5) Quetta Gladiators will be our batsmen. Faf scored 449 runs in IPL 2020 at an average of 40.81, while Delport is also a veteran of over 5000 T20 runs. Both of them are not in great form, but they bat in the top order and are very good players.

James Vince (Price 9.5), Chris Lynn (Price 9.5), and Sohaib Maqsood (Price 8.5) Multan Sultans will be our batsmen. Vince has scored 150 runs at an average of 37.50 in the tournament, while Maqsood has scored 133 runs at an average of 66.50. Lynn was a flop in the first three games, but played a brilliant innings in the last game and is a T20 specialist batsman. All three are aggressive players.

Qi vs mul Team all-rounders

Carlos Brathwaite (Price 8.5) Multan will be our all-rounder from the Sultans. Brathwaite took 16 wickets in the recent BBL, while he has taken four wickets so far in PSL 2021.

Qi vs mul Team Bowlers

Mohammad Hasnain (Price 9) and Dale Steyn (Price 8.5) Quetta Gladiators will be our bowlers. Hasnain took 15 wickets last season, while he scored four points in PSL 2021. Steyn is an experienced fast bowler and has taken three wickets in the competition.

Shahnawaz Dhani (Price 8) Multan Sultans will be our bowlers. Dhani is an emerging talent, and has taken six wickets in the tournament so far.

Match Prediction: Multan Sultan will be the favorite to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Mohammad Rizwan and Faf du Plessis

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + James Vince and Sarfraz Ahmed

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All of our selections are based on an in-depth and nuanced analysis of the pitching players, a pitch report and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.