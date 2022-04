The building, located in the Quebec City Courthouse, was renamed the Marc-André Bedard Building, in tribute to the former Minister of Justice, who had spearheaded several reforms to the judicial system.

This was announced by the Minister of Justice, Simon Jolin-Barrett, and the Minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, André Laforest, on the sidelines of a national memorial ceremony held on Thursday.