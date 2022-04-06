Quebec Mother’s Celine Dion Covers Judges on “Canada’s Got Talent”

The Quebec mother of two earned a standing ovation after her goose-bump-inducing cover of Céline Dion’s “I Surrender” Canada’s Got Talent New season auditions.

Jeannic Fournier, a 49-year-old palliative care attendant from Chicoutimi, says she learned English by watching Dion, Whitney Houston, Lara Fabian and Barbra Streisand, even imitating their breathing, pronunciation and manner of speaking in interviews. did.

Fournier says she considers her voice to be a gift from God and has stunned the show’s judges: comedian Howie Mandel, WWE legend Trish Stratus, YouTube star Lily Singh and rapper Cardinal Official. The show’s host, country singer Lindsay L., gave Fournier the “golden buzzer” of the show.

Watch Fournier’s inspiring story and his breathtaking performance…