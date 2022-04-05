Quebec Solidaire: Catherine Dorian believes National Assembly is “past date”

MNA Catherine Dorian will continue the fight “on the street” for the Quebec Solidaire. His observation after four years in the National Assembly: Democratic institutions are “outdated”.

• Read also: [ENTREVUE] Katherine Dorian defends her record

• Read also: Solidarity draws a line under Catherine Dorian politics

• Read also: The reaction to Dorian’s departure continues

Tshereu’s MP, who leaves no one indifferent, spoke on Monday about his decision not to run for the next election.

In addition to wanting to spend more time with the people she loves, Ms.To me Dorian’s wish “to give someone else a chance to get to know this wonderful world of politics …