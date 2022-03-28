Queen celebrates British Mother’s Day with throwback photo featuring mother and sister

By brent furdick,



Mother’s Day is celebrated in the United Kingdom on Sunday, March 26, and the Queen looks back on some of the most special women in her life.

While the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret are no longer with us (they both passed away within weeks of each other in 2002), they remain in Queen Elizabeth’s memory.

On UK Mother’s Day, the Royal Family Instagram account shared an old photo of three women from before Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne.

“Wishing those celebrating today a very special Mothering Sunday,” the caption read.

