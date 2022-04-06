Queen delivers inspiring message in response to devastating NSW floods

His Majesty issued a poignant statement in the light of the floods. getty

Read the Queen’s full statement below:

“I am closely following the news of floods in Queensland and New South Wales and am saddened by the loss of life and the scale of the devastation.

“In an immediate response, the Australian people’s strong spirit and community mindset has once again shone through. I thank the emergency services and the many volunteers who have tirelessly helped those in need.

“My thoughts are with those who have been affected as attention now shifts to a phase of prolonged recovery. – Elizabeth R.”

