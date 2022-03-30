Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family pay tribute to Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family pay tribute to Prince Philip

The queen appears scorched and shaken

If the Queen was not in the public eye, photographers were able to take a snapshot of the sovereign, accompanied by Prince Andrew, through the window of her vehicle.

The British press also circulates photographs taken during the ceremony in honor of Prince Philip. The queen appears there with eyes gleaming with tears.

“The Queen’s Tears for Philip”, thus the title daily mail,

Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Prince Andrew arrive by car at a ceremony in honor of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey, London, on March 29, 2022. © Justin Tallis © 2019 AFP

Emperors of all Europe are here

In addition to the entire royal family – except Harry – the emperor…


Read Full News