Queen Elizabeth and the royals pay tribute to their late husband

Memorial service for Prince Philip held at Westminster Abbey

The Queen appeared in public for the first time in five months

He was advised rest after his stay in the hospital in October

First public event for Prince Andrew since US settlement

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance in five months on Tuesday as she joined the royal family and other dignitaries at a memorial service for her “remarkable” husband Prince Philip , who died last year.

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who had been with his wife for more than seven decades, died in April at their Windsor Castle home, two months before his 100th birthday.

Only 30 mourners could attend her funeral, then due to strict coronavirus rules, which meant the Queen was poignantly sitting alone…