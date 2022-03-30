Queen Elizabeth attends Prince Philip’s memorial service with the Royal Family and Prince Andrew

When Prince Philip died last April at the height of the COVID pandemic, his funeral was attended by just 30 people in line with restrictions at the time. But today, there was a greater celebration of his life as a thanksgiving service was held at Westminster Abbey which was attended by 1,800 people, including representatives of his family and his public role.

The Queen, who wore a dark green dress with a black trim, led the congregation and was seated last after the other senior royals arrived. She did not enter through the abbey’s Great West Door like the rest of her family, but was led to her seat through a side entrance. She used a walking stick and grabbed Prince Andrew’s arm, who kept her afloat. His second son was photographed in the first car…