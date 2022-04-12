Queen Elizabeth authorizes new book on how royals got along during lockdown

Angela Kelly has been given special permission to write about ‘HMS Bubble’ (Picture: Getty)

Queen Elizabeth blessed a trusted aide to reveal how the royals got through the lockdown and Prince Philip’s death.

Angela Kelly has been given special permission to update her 2019 book about working for the monarch with additional chapters on COVID and the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal dresser has served in her majesty for 28 years and, in 2019, was endorsed by the Queen to write a special portrait memoir: The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

The new edition will be released on May 12 and will reveal how the royals coped in the lockdown, as well as looking forward to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The queen spent…