Queen Elizabeth Beams as She Attends Windsor Castle Engagement

She had to withdraw from Commonwealth Day service last week due to mobility concerns, and whenever images or footage of her have been shown, she looks quite weak; However, the Queen’s passion for her job is still evident as new images from their engagement at Windsor Castle have been released this evening.

On Wednesday, the Queen viewed artworks from luxury goods company Halcyon Days to celebrate its 70th anniversary. Intimate engagement photos show her smiling in a floral dress while holding a walking stick with her handbag on one hand. She accessorised with a three-strand pearl necklace and a brooch in the shape of a basket of flowers, which she also wore for her…