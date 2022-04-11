Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Hospital Unit With Virtual Appearance

Queen Elizabeth will leave a royal tradition in the coming days, but she made sure to attend the official opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit at the Royal London Hospital.

“Her Majesty joined a video call with staff and patients to hear about their experiences during the pandemic,” the royal family wrote on Twitter today.

The monarch has been expressing her support for National Health Service workers, and has spent the past several days talking with hospital staff who have cared for the community amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s amazing, isn’t it, what can be done, when needed?” Queen…