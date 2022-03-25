LATEST

Queen Elizabeth Glows in a Floral Dress While Admiring Fine China

Posted on
Queen Elizabeth Glows in a Floral Dress While Admiring Fine China

Queen Elizabeth II dazzled in a floral dress and pearl necklace as she celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Halcyon Days.

On Wednesday, the 95-year-old monarch saw a selection of artworks from the British luxury goods company to mark the occasion.

PA Images

Halcyon Days holds all three Royal Warrants for the British royal house, as a supplier of objets d’art. It is one of only 14 companies in the world to do so.

The company has a complete collection of china and precious artifacts dedicated to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: mugs and tea sets, music boxes, presentation plates, and enamel boxes decorated with paintings by Queen Elizabeth II’s famed painter Ralph Heymans and the late Prince Philip went.

“Halcyon days…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
481
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
437
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top