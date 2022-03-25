Queen Elizabeth Glows in a Floral Dress While Admiring Fine China

Queen Elizabeth II dazzled in a floral dress and pearl necklace as she celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Halcyon Days.

On Wednesday, the 95-year-old monarch saw a selection of artworks from the British luxury goods company to mark the occasion.

PA Images

Halcyon Days holds all three Royal Warrants for the British royal house, as a supplier of objets d’art. It is one of only 14 companies in the world to do so.

The company has a complete collection of china and precious artifacts dedicated to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: mugs and tea sets, music boxes, presentation plates, and enamel boxes decorated with paintings by Queen Elizabeth II’s famed painter Ralph Heymans and the late Prince Philip went.

“Halcyon days…