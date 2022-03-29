Queen Elizabeth II attends Thanksgiving service for Prince Philip, makes first public appearance in five months

Queen Elizabeth II has made her first public appearance of the year, attending a service of thanks to her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen has not appeared in public since a night in the hospital in October She was accompanied by son Prince Andrew at Westminster Abbey, who was also making a rare public appearance.

The 95-year-old British monarch, with the help of a walking cane and son Prince Andrew, made his way to his seat at Westminster Abbey, making his first public appearance since settling a civil sex assault trial brought by Virginia Giuffre last month.

The queen stood during the opening hymn, before taking her seat next to her eldest son, the prince…