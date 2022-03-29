Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Abbey in a car for Prince Philip's thanksgiving service

Queen Elizabeth II attends Thanksgiving service for Prince Philip, makes first public appearance in five months

Queen Elizabeth II has made her first public appearance of the year, attending a service of thanks to her late husband, Prince Philip.

The 95-year-old British monarch, with the help of a walking cane and son Prince Andrew, made his way to his seat at Westminster Abbey, making his first public appearance since settling a civil sex assault trial brought by Virginia Giuffre last month.

The queen stood during the opening hymn, before taking her seat next to her eldest son, the prince…


