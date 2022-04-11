London – After her recent encounter with Queen Elizabeth II, COVID-19He sympathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital last week as he listened to their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic.



The monarch spoke to patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital, a 155-bed critical care facility built in just five weeks at the height of the pandemic, during a virtual visit marking the official dedication of the Queen Elizabeth Unit. Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 in February and Buckingham Palace described as having “mild cold-like symptoms”.



“It leaves one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?” he asked recovering COVID-19 patient Asif Hussain and his wife, Shamina. “This terrible pandemic.”

