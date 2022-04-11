Queen Elizabeth II says Covid-19 ‘exhausted’ her

95-year-old emperor, who tested positive for coronavirus In February, Wednesday discussed his experience in a video call with staff at an east London hospital.

Speaking with former Covid patient Asif Hussain, Rani said about the virus: “I’m glad you’re getting better…It’s so tired and tired, isn’t it? This terrible pandemic. This one Not a good result.”

Hussain’s brother and father died of the disease, PA Media news agency reported.

He was the third member of his family to be hospitalized COVID-19 After falling ill in December 2020. Recounting his experience, he told the Queen: “I remember waking up one morning and just taking it really, really hard to breathe.”