Queen Elizabeth II smiles in a floral dress as she leans on a walking cane.

Queen Elizabeth II will be away from Maundy service this year

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, who suffers from mobility problems, will not attend next week’s Maundy service, which is usually a fixture in her annual calendar.

The monarch, who is currently in his record-breaking 70th year on the throne, will turn a year older next month.

Buckingham Palace said on Friday that for the Maundy service, her son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, would represent her.

Apart from a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip last week, the Queen has not attended a high-profile event outside their homes,…


