Queen Elizabeth II will be away from Maundy service this year

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, who suffers from mobility problems, will not attend next week’s Maundy service, which is usually a fixture in her annual calendar.

key points: Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will represent the Queen

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will represent the Queen The 95-year-old monarch has complained of mobility issues

The 95-year-old monarch has complained of mobility issues The Royal Maundy is an Easter tradition that dates back to at least the 12th century.

The monarch, who is currently in his record-breaking 70th year on the throne, will turn a year older next month.

Buckingham Palace said on Friday that for the Maundy service, her son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, would represent her.

Apart from a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip last week, the Queen has not attended a high-profile event outside their homes,…