Photo: Antony Armstrong Jones / Vogue

Queen Elizabeth is getting ready to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee – 70 years of being crowned. To put it mildly, a big deal, and to celebrate a historical event, the British the trend Finally decided to give his cover to the emperor. But, there is a catch. the queen is meeting him first British the trend the cover… that he has to share too queen’s gambit Actor Anya Taylor-Joy. I guess Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Helen Mirren were engaged?

One would think that, as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth might be worthy of her own the trend cover, but, I think, what is …