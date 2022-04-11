Queen Elizabeth pays heartfelt tribute to Philip on anniversary of his death

on 9th April, 2022 royal family instagram Posted a simple but fitting memorial for Prince Philip. “Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death,” the caption began. The post included a poem written by a UK poet laureate Simon Armitage In honor of the prince last year. Topic “The Patriarchs – An Elegy,” The vacant post presents the prince as a proud member of a generation “whose existence was always the stuff of small miracles,” and who was “a great-grandfather from birth”.

The poem’s vivid imagery includes: “To study at ease his hands were to paint the Hutchard valleys and Nile streams, the plans of old expeditions and maps showing reconnaissance missions.” The poem begins with the observation of snow storms falling…