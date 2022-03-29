Queen Elizabeth returns to the public eye after 5 months for Prince Philip memorial – National

After a five-month hiatus, Queen Elizabeth II returned to the public eye on Tuesday to attend a memorial service in honor of her late husband, Prince Philip.

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died last April at the age of 99. He and Rani had been married for 73 years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 30 people were able to attend his funeral service last year.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York leave after attending a thanksgiving service for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 in London, England. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

But Tuesday’s service at London’s Westminster Abbey was a much bigger event, with nearly 1,800 family members, friends, foreign leaders and…