Queen Elizabeth says COVID left “one very tired and exhausted”

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth said COVID-19 had left “one very tired and exhausted” as she spoke to health workers and a former patient about her experience of “this terrible pandemic”. I spoke.

Britain’s 95-year-old monarch tested positive for COVID in February and was described as having mild, cold-like symptoms. She later returned to light duty.

The Queen, who is the patron of the Royal London Hospital, spoke over a video call to National Health Service workers at the hospital, who worked to build and run a 155-bed unit to deal with patients needing help breathing. had helped.

His interaction with the staff came as he marked the official opening of the hospital’s Queen Elizabeth Unit.