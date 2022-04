FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrive at a service of thanks for the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 29, 2022. Reuters / Tom Nicholson Reuters_ticker

This content April 11, 2022 – 08:43 . was published on

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth said COVID-19 had left “one very tired and exhausted” as she spoke to health workers and a former patient about her own experience of “this terrible pandemic”. had spoken.

Britain’s 95-year-old monarch tested positive for COVID in February and was described as having mild, cold-like symptoms. She later returned to light duty.

The Queen, who is the patron of the Royal London Hospital, spoke over a video call…