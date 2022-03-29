Queen Elizabeth will pay tribute to Prince Philip

LONDON – Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will make her first public appearance in five months on Tuesday, when the royal family and other dignitaries gather for a memorial service in honor of her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. had died.

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who had been with his wife for more than seven decades, died in April at their Windsor Castle home, two months before his 100th birthday.

Only 30 mourners were able to attend her funeral due to strict coronavirus rules, which meant the Queen sat poignantly alone as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the royal vault of the palace’s St George’s Chapel.

Tuesday’s Thanksgiving service at London’s Westminster Abbey will be a huge event, with…