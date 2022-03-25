Queen Elizabeth’s debut on Vogue cover to mark her Platinum Jubilee | World News

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is set to make her Vogue cover debut. A black and white photo from the early years of the emperor’s reign will be seen on the cover – the fashion magazine says is a tribute to his platinum jubilee. The photo was taken by photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who was married to Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s late sister.

This is the first time the Queen has appeared on the cover of a magazine. Before that, she acted as an example during her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 and for Silver Jubilee in 1977.

The Vogue issue features twin covers, the other one showing “The Queen’s Gambit” actress Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a replica of the George IV State diadem, photographed by Craig McDean. “British Vogue pays special tribute …