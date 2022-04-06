Queen Elizabeth’s reaction to the floods in Australia

Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday offered her condolences to the Governor-General of Australia over the devastating floods in Queensland and New South Wales.



“I am closely following the news of the recent floods in Queensland and New South Wales and am saddened to hear of the loss of life and the scale of the devastation,” the Queen said in a statement.

She said, “In the immediate response, the Australian people’s strong spirit and community mindset has once again shone through. I thank the emergency services and the many volunteers who have tirelessly helped those in need.”

Below is the full statement: