Queen of Fashion: Relive Rihanna’s most iconic Instagram post – TMT Daily

With Rihanna’s latest Valentine’s Day Instagram post causing buzz on the internet, it’s fair to say that the iconic pop singer always shocked her audience.

Rihanna has never endorsed fashion risks, and while some of them may be hit or miss – he turns heads! In fact, Rani Ri also launched a visual autobiography a few years ago and called it The Rihanna Book – The book documented many of Rihanna’s iconic fashion moments throughout her pop star career.

Recently, a follow-up book has been announced The Rihanna Book: Queen Size Which occurs as a limited collector edition of only 500 copies being sold worldwide.

However, there is no need for a $ 1,500 (approx) lookbook when you have Instagram these days. The CEO of The Fenty has amassed nearly 100 million followers on Instagram, posting interesting stories of her versatile career and fashion, telling Rihanna fans about her life. With over 4.7K posts on Instagram, we picked out some iconic Rihanna fashion moments from which our jaws were missed.

Mullet Riri

Rihanna makes a comeback With a chic mullet on Instagram over the last few months. She debuted her ’90s hairstyle at the #SAVAGEXFENTY fashion show held in October last year. She continued to adopt it ever since.

The photo that he captured is stellar with “a photo dump fuck” clad in her curly mullet and red lingerie, courtesy of her latest lingerie line from Fenty.

next to nothing

One of the latest posts causing widespread controversy is an Instagram photo of Rihanna promoting a pair of satin boxers. Savage X Fenty Line. Although giving topless poses in his picture did not really bother the netizens, but his choice in jewelry was definitely there.

Rihanna wore a necklace with a Hindu god Ganesha pendant without acknowledging it and caused uproar among the fans, calling it disrespectful to the religion while others said it was cultural appropriation at its finest.

Ice Queen

Rihanna posted a photo his abstract The magazine cover for January-February 2021 on Instagram and it reminded us of the word “Ice Queen”. The artistic cover shoot had @ / badgiri as a headgear of snow, as she wore real ice (diamonds) with real blue eye makeup on her neck.

Bare skin

Skincare Connoisseur posted a makeup-free selfie of her own in early 2020. The fans were in awe Rihanna’s beautiful style And her rocking cornices as casual photos on Instagram made quite a derogatory statement.

Rihanna captioned the photo, “first selfie of the year”. # 2020 ”.

Mix ‘n’ match

Rihanna redefined Mix ‘n’ Match as she wore a pastel lacy bra with a New York Yankees bucket hat in this Instagram photo. The singer was promoting her Flushed skincare As he talked about “defense [her] In the caption of her photo with the tag “melanin” #FentySkinStartRs.

At least not LBD

The pop icon appeared in a very minimal black dress with layered ruffle at the Oscars after party last year. Hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Rihanna posted a look After a long wait on Instagram, opted to give captions after seeing her fancy dress and look and post class at a private party.

Pop queen Rihanna is open to sharing many aspects of her life on Instagram, however, she has made sure to maintain her love life with the social media app. Her relationship with long-time friend A $ AP Rocky broke up in December Entertainment Tonight The report states that the couple has always had amazing chemistry and is related to Rihanna A $ AP and feels natural, easy and fun.

By her rule, she did not post any Valentine’s Day for her valentine and continued to show herself some self-love.