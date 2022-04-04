Jordan Mooney has died at the age of 66 from a short battle with cancer, his family has announced.

Mooney – real name Pamela Rook – was best known for her work with the punk rock band The Sex Pistols.

In a statement, her partner and family said she died “peacefully” in her hometown of Seaford. East Sussex Last night, surrounded by his family.

He added: “Jordan (Pamela Rooke) has left her mark on the planet, whether as ‘The Queen of Punk’, or for her veterinary work and countless award-winning cats.

Image: Pamela Rook was best known for her work with the punk rock band The Sex Pistols

“She lived life to the fullest and was true to herself and others throughout her life. She was completely trustworthy and …