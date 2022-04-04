Jordan Mooney has died at the age of 66 from a short battle with cancer, his family has announced.
Mooney – real name Pamela Rook – was best known for her work with the punk rock band The Sex Pistols.
In a statement, her partner and family said she died “peacefully” in her hometown of Seaford. East Sussex Last night, surrounded by his family.
He added: “Jordan (Pamela Rooke) has left her mark on the planet, whether as ‘The Queen of Punk’, or for her veterinary work and countless award-winning cats.
“She lived life to the fullest and was true to herself and others throughout her life. She was completely trustworthy and …
Read Full News