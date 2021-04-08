LATEST

Queen Of The South Season 5 Release date, Here’s What You Need to Know – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Queen of the south season 5

Netflix controls our list to be the top server when we talk about international movies and series. Although all of the content of the masters of OTT is on top, Queen of the South is a series that will hold a special place in your gray matter.

Queen of south recap

The Queen of the South is an American crime drama series adapted by Arturo Perez-Reverte from a Spanish novel of the same name.

The story revolves around Mendoza living in Mexico. He comes to a drug dealer. After a pleasant relationship of a few months, she is informed of her lover’s death.

Now Mendoza sees herself in a trap and USA tries to run away and decides to take revenge on her boyfriend’s boss. But at times Mendoza has some other plans. Tune into Netflix’s Queen of the South to learn about what happens next.

Queen of the south season 5

Queen of South Season 5 Release Date

The last four seasons have been liked by the audience globally. Although the makers tried to make a comeback in the fifth season in 2019, Corona pushed its schedule forward. The recent announcement by the makers has given relief to the fans. On 8 March 2021, the makers announced the release of the fifth season, which is supposed to be the final season on 7 April 2021.

The announcement of the fifth season has received an overwhelming response from viewers as they hope to continue the trial for a much longer season.

Those who have not made a dent in the previous season wonder if there should be time for the series or need to check the ratings by the top cinema sites. IMDb has given Queen of the South 7.9 / 10, and a similar response has been given by TV.com, which has credited the series with 8.7 / 10, suggesting it to be a show worth watching. .

