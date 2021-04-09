Queen Of The South Season 5 Release date
Netflix controls our list to be the top server when we talk about international movies and series. Although all the contents of OTT’s Masters are on top, the Queen of the South is a series that will hold a special place in your gray matter.
Queen of the south repetition
The Queen of the South is an American crime drama series adapted from a Spanish novel of the same name by Arturo Perez-Reverte.
The story revolves around Mendoza living in Mexico. He comes to a drug dealer. After a pleasant relationship of a few months, she is informed of the death of her lover.
Now Mendoza sees himself in a trap and USA tries to escape and decides to take revenge on his lover’s boss. But at times Mendoza has some other plans. Tune into Netflix’s Queen of the South to learn about what happens next.
Queen of South Season 5 Release Date
The last four seasons have been liked by the audience globally. Although the makers tried to make a comeback in the fifth season in 2019, Corona pushed its schedule forward. A recent announcement by the makers has given fans relief. On 8 March 2021, the makers announced a release Fifth season, Which is supposed to be the final season on 7 April 2021.
The announcement of the fifth season has received tremendous response from viewers as they expect it to continue the trial for a longer period of time.