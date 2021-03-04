‘Queen of the South’ Season 5: Will Teresa finally meet her fatal ending? – TMT Daily

The Queen of the South has been on the air for a year and a half and fans are waiting for breath. based on Queen of the south telenovela and the novel of the same name by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, aired in the US in 2016 on the USA Network and quickly became successful.

Starring Alice Braga (who’s just here for a moment thanks inner heart And New mutants), The show comes after her, Teresa Mendoza, who, after falling in love with a drug cartel member, is forced to flee to Mexico and go to America when the love of her life dies. In hell on revenge and surviving, Teresa starts her own drug empire, dealing with all the problems that come with it.

“for one last time”

Now in its fifth and final season, Many fans Looks like it’s for dear Teresa. Actors Alice Braga and Peter Gadiott are not helping to dispel the apprehensions, with each posting photos on their Instagram stories of the bloody set. Gaddiot also posed one of his photos, “Last time,” in front of the fans and questioned who was going to die and how everything would end.

And just like that, the queen is scheduled to take her throne this April. (And just like that, our countdown begins!) pic.twitter.com/Liil9cUdDD – USA Network (@USA_Network) March 1, 2021

No time to wait

No matter what happens to Teresa Mendoza, fans don’t have wait long To see his fate. USA Network announced earlier this week Queen of the south In April, the name of a date will return to its TV screen.

In the USA’s tweet announcement, Teresa is seen wearing a clean white suit with a gun in hand, while King George tells her, “We have a serious problem, Teresa.” Despite Oksana, James and Pote popping up in short clips, they are not for comic relief.

“Look at yourself,” the grandson tells an unseen enemy. Fans speculate that his wish may be directed to James or someone new – perhaps Oksana’s cruel cousin Kostya? Despite Oksana’s warning, Teresa still insisted on having a relationship.

Where season 4 missed

When Season 4 ended, Teresa was humiliating the judges and trying to partner with the Russians. To shift his operations from New Orleans to New York, Teresa’s plans are foiled when James, his right-hand man, arrives at her home with a bullet on his side. Apparently, fans wondered if James would include Tony and Xavier in the season 4 casualties, but they would have to wait until season 5 to see their fortunes.

Season 5

In February, USA announced that actor Pasha Lynchikoff would step into the role of Russian crime boss. If Teresa is known for her crisp white suit, Kostya is known for her Saville Row. Also appeared in Leiknikoff Deadwood, Shameless, A Good Day to Die Hard, Ray Donovan And Siberia As some bad friends.

time limit Kostya is described as “vicious, calculating and extremely dangerous, a man who sees his surroundings with icy intensity. An underworld oligarch and a war criminal, an enemy of the state, in Cold War Redux Funding billions, he is wanted by the CIA. However, he is a ghost – and until now – he has remained untouchable. “

No matter how involved Kostya is in this new season, it is sure to be a rough one for Teresa. Together Queen of the south Wrapping production Its new season And the photos above on the set, no one is safe and the end is coming soon. For one thing, of course, Teresa would definitely be wearing her white suit – in fact, she might even die in it.

–

Are you excited for Queen of the south Season 5? Tell us your theory in the comments below.