LATEST

Queen’s Park edge Edinburgh in five-goal

Avatar
By
Posted on
Queen's Park edge Edinburgh in five-goal

Queen’s Park maintain a 15-point benefit on the summit after late drama away to Edinburgh Metropolis.

Simon Murray hit a late double to assist Queen’s Park edge out Edinburgh Metropolis in a five-goal thriller between the highest two in Scottish League Two.

Leaders Queen’s Park have been heading for a defeat away to their rivals, however Murray scored twice within the closing 12 minutes to encourage a 3-2 win.

Second-half objectives from Liam Henderson and Josh Campbell for Edinburgh Metropolis had earlier cancelled out Peter Grant‘s opener.

Queen’s Park at the moment are 15 factors clear on the high.

A 5-1 win for Stirling away to Cowdenbeath has moved them degree on factors with Metropolis within the desk.

Two early objectives for Andy Ryan put Stirling 2-1 up after Craig Barr had briefly drawn the house facet degree, earlier than additional efforts by Chris Hamilton, Kyle Banner and Dylan Mackin capped an awesome day for the guests.

Annan clinched a complete 3-0 victory over backside membership Brechin within the battle between the 2 struggling sides.

Aidan Smith fired the house crew in entrance within the sixth minute and Nathan Flanagan and Tony Wallace additionally struck to make sure the factors have been wrapped up at half-time. Abdul Osman was despatched off for Brechin late on.

Elgin noticed their play-off hopes dented with a heavy 5-2 loss at house to Albion, who had Matthew Aitken and Kyle Doherty internet braces.

A Tom McHale personal aim added to Rovers’ tally whereas objectives by Kane Hester and Conor O’Keefe have been mere consolations for fifth-placed Elgin.

ID:443593:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3027:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
23
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
23
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
The Internet of things The Internet of things
20
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
18
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top