Queen’s Park edge Edinburgh in five-goal

Queen’s Park maintain a 15-point benefit on the summit after late drama away to Edinburgh Metropolis.

Simon Murray hit a late double to assist Queen’s Park edge out Edinburgh Metropolis in a five-goal thriller between the highest two in Scottish League Two. Leaders Queen’s Park have been heading for a defeat away to their rivals, however Murray scored twice within the closing 12 minutes to encourage a 3-2 win. Second-half objectives from Liam Henderson and Josh Campbell for Edinburgh Metropolis had earlier cancelled out Peter Grant‘s opener.

Queen’s Park at the moment are 15 factors clear on the high.

A 5-1 win for Stirling away to Cowdenbeath has moved them degree on factors with Metropolis within the desk.

Two early objectives for Andy Ryan put Stirling 2-1 up after Craig Barr had briefly drawn the house facet degree, earlier than additional efforts by Chris Hamilton, Kyle Banner and Dylan Mackin capped an awesome day for the guests.

Annan clinched a complete 3-0 victory over backside membership Brechin within the battle between the 2 struggling sides.

Aidan Smith fired the house crew in entrance within the sixth minute and Nathan Flanagan and Tony Wallace additionally struck to make sure the factors have been wrapped up at half-time. Abdul Osman was despatched off for Brechin late on.

Elgin noticed their play-off hopes dented with a heavy 5-2 loss at house to Albion, who had Matthew Aitken and Kyle Doherty internet braces.

A Tom McHale personal aim added to Rovers’ tally whereas objectives by Kane Hester and Conor O’Keefe have been mere consolations for fifth-placed Elgin.