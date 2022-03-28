Questlove wins best documentary for ‘Summer of Soul’

roots drummer and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bandleader Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson may be ticking another box on his accomplishment list after Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony: an Oscar-winning director.

Questlove won the Best Documentary Feature award for Summer of Soul (…or, when Revolution could not be broadcast)outranking fellow nominees including ATTICA And writing with fire, Available for streaming via Hulu, the film details the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which lasted six weeks and saw performances by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and Sly and the Family Stone.

Questlove gave an emotional speech thanking his parents when he mentioned his father, musician Lee Andrews, who died…