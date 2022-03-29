Questlove wins Best Documentary Oscar for Summer of Soul

Questlove wins Best Documentary Oscar for Summer of SoulMarch 29, 2022LATEST Questlove won the Oscar for Best Documentary for Summer of Soul. EW.com Skip to content top navigation close this dialog window Explore EW.com close this dialog window share and more close this dialog window view image Questlove wins Best Documentary Oscar for directing the heat of the soul: ‘I’m so glad I could cry now’ This link is to an external site that may or may not meet the accessibility guidelines. Read Full News