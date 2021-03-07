LATEST

Qui Leonard feels no energy or excitement ahead of the NBA All-Star Game of 2021: “Atlanta usually has a lot of change, but it’s dead for us this year” game.

All-Star Weekend is usually an opportunity for players to party and have a good time. But Qui Leonard says this year is different.

Leonard is making his 5th appearance in the All-Star Game, and all 5 of them as starter. The 2-time Defensive Player of the Year team will debut for Durant, presumably as its on-field captain.

Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have all been ruled out of the game this time. While KD has a hanging hamstring injury, Ambibid and Simmons have recently been held back for contact tracing. It was revealed that Embiid and Simmons barbers have tested positive.

This year’s festival of All-Star Weekend has been merged into one day’s fun. Qui Leonard was asked how he felt about these changes, and for once, he did not hesitate to talk openly with the media.

Kavi Leonard believes this year’s All-Star Game is ‘dead’

Leonard said that unlike last year’s All-Star in the Chicago pre-pandemic, Atlanta’s ASG is completely different:

“There is no energy, no excitement … far away from the floor it is dead. The city of Atlanta is very beautiful, but it is very dead [for what NBA staff and players can do]”

Kavi is not one of those players interested in attractive party scenes. But he clearly feels a different air about his year’s All-Star Game and with good reason.

Leonard, along with Leonard and Giannis, were the leading voices to speak out against keeping this year’s ASG. All 3 of them made the same argument – at a time when everyone is taking court with masks, it is more of a punishment for players to play rather than a reward.

