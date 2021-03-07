All-Star Weekend is usually an opportunity for players to party and have a good time. But Qui Leonard says this year is different.

Leonard is making his 5th appearance in the All-Star Game, and all 5 of them as starter. The 2-time Defensive Player of the Year team will debut for Durant, presumably as its on-field captain.

Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have all been ruled out of the game this time. While KD has a hanging hamstring injury, Ambibid and Simmons have recently been held back for contact tracing. It was revealed that Embiid and Simmons barbers have tested positive.

Also read: “I loved Michael Jordan and growing up tunes”: LeBron James talks about what inspired him to act in Space Jam 2.

This year’s festival of All-Star Weekend has been merged into one day’s fun. Qui Leonard was asked how he felt about these changes, and for once, he did not hesitate to talk openly with the media.

Kavi Leonard believes this year’s All-Star Game is ‘dead’

Leonard said that unlike last year’s All-Star in the Chicago pre-pandemic, Atlanta’s ASG is completely different:

“There is no energy, no excitement … far away from the floor it is dead. The city of Atlanta is very beautiful, but it is very dead [for what NBA staff and players can do]”

Unlike last year’s All-Star on the Chicago Pre-Epidemic by Kavya Leonard, Atlanta’s ASG is completely different: “No energy, no excitement … Far from the floor it’s dead. The city of Atlanta is so beautiful.” But it is very dead [for what NBA staff and players can do]” – Om Youngmisuke (@NotoriousOHM) March 7, 2021

Also read: ‘Is Joel Embiid playing the All-Star Game tonight?’

Kavi is not one of those players interested in attractive party scenes. But he clearly feels a different air about his year’s All-Star Game and with good reason.

Leonard, along with Leonard and Giannis, were the leading voices to speak out against keeping this year’s ASG. All 3 of them made the same argument – at a time when everyone is taking court with masks, it is more of a punishment for players to play rather than a reward.