LATEST

Quick measures to remove period stains from clothes – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Quick measures to remove period stains from clothes - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

We have all been there! One day, all of us have woken up to period spots that appear on bedsheets, pajamas, they are seen everywhere only on panties, jeans.

Well, period stains are a part and parcel of menstruation. We all hate it but can’t really do much about it. There are days when the blood flow can get really heavy, leaving your clothes stained.

However, this is not a big deal! Don’t worry about the stains, they can go away if you use the correct cleaning technique. Here are some quick hacks and easy tips that will help you get rid of blood stains.

Wash under cold water
The easiest way to get rid of blood stains is to wash it with cold water. This works best for clothes that are as light as your underwear or shorts. Hold the stained area under running cold water. This will help you to completely wash away the blood stains. If the stain has dried then it may take some time.

Use lemon juice

Do you know, lemon juice (using lemon peel) can help you remove period stains? Rub some lemon juice on the stain area and allow it to dry naturally. Make sure you use this hack for light colored clothing as you can lose color for darker colors.

Rub a soap
I recently tried this trick and it worked for me. First, I used a tissue dipped in cold water to rub the blood stain from the bedsheet. When the stain became lighter, I took a soap strip and gently rubbed it on top of the sheet. I then used a hair dryer, so that it dries with the stain. It really works!

Use white vinegar

White vinegar is a common kitchen item that can help remove blood stains. Pour some white vinegar directly on the blood stain. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes and then gently rub the stain with a towel. If the blood stain is stubborn, you can repeat the step.

Make a paste using baking soda and talcum powder
Baking soda blood stain

In a bowl, mix some baking soda and talcum powder. Add a little water to make a paste. Apply this paste on the stained area and rub it. Allow the cloth to dry under sunlight. The stain will go naturally or if there is any residue, you can brush it well and get rid of it.

Sprinkle some salt
This is an easy hack to remove blood spots once again. In a bowl, mix some water and salt. Apply this mixture on the blood stain. Gently rub the cloth and allow it to dry naturally.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
686
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
669
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
669
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
664
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
634
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
627
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
624
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
551
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
529
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
527
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top