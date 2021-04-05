LATEST

Quinton de Kock will not play in the first match, MI's team can get off with this playing-11

Quinton de Kock will not play in the first match, MI's team can get off with this playing-11 - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Nobody has any doubt about the performance of Mumbai Indians. For the current season of the IPL, the team has spent crores of rupees on two foreign fast bowlers Nathan Culler Nile and Adam Milne. Rohit Sharma has given Mumbai the title five times under his captaincy. The team will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai in the first match on 9 April. Last season, the team defeated Delhi Capitals in the final. The team may have bought 7 players in the auction, but the probable playing-11 of the team is already decided. However, opener batsman Quinton de Kock will not play in the first match. He recently landed in ODI series with Pakistan. In such a situation, they will have to live in a 7-day quarantine. Australia’s aggressive batsman Chris Lynn can be sent for the opening along with Rohit Sharma in his place. Lynn has performed well in the Big Bash League.

Suryakumar is set to play Yadav at No. 3. Then Ishaan Kishan will descend. Both batsmen have also proved themselves in the Internationals by performing brilliantly in T20 against England. After this, Hardik Pandya, Kairan Pollard and Krunal Pandya are scheduled to play. As a bowler, Jasprit Bumrah and Trend Bolt will handle the new ball. In the last season too, Kulputar played for Mumbai Nile. But later the team released them. But in auction, Culter Nile was bought in Mumbai for Rs 5 crores. In such a situation, given the experience of the previous season, he is sure to play in the opening match. Milne will have to wait. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar can also play the first match.

The biggest question is, will Arjun Tendulkar play?

This year, the team has added Arjun Tendulkar with them. However, he has been associated with the team as a net bowler before. But will Arjun Tendulkar get a chance to play in T20, all the fans are asking the same question. However, it is difficult for them to get a chance in the opening match. But when the team gets close to the playoffs, then Arjun Tendulkar can be given a chance in one or two matches.

Possible playing for Mumbai Indians – 11: Rohit Sharma (captain), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah and Nathan Culper Nile.

