The Quintuplet sisters- Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba and Itsuki Nakano are coming back with anime season this winter Quintessent Quintuplets Season 2.

Based on the popular manga series in the second season by Negi Haruba Quintessential quintuplets (also known as Go-Taubun na Hanyom In Japanese) is one of the first anticipated anime of this season.

Season 2 airing January 7, 2021, And will run for a total of 12 episodes. It was originally scheduled to premiere in October, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Now with multiple anime airing during the same season, it is difficult to maintain each of them and their release dates and times.

So we prepared it Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Release Schedule Which will help you know when the next episode will come and where you can watch it.

Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Case no. Release date Season 2 episode 1 January 7, 2021 Season 2 episode 2 14 January 2021 Season 2 episode 3 January 21, 2021 Season 2 episode 4 January 28, 2021 Season 2 episode 5 04 February, 2021 Season 2 episode 6 11 February, 2021 Season 2 episode 7 February 18, 2021 Season 2 episode 8 25 February, 2021 Season 2 episode 9 04 March 2021 Season 2 episode 10 March 11, 2021 Season 2 episode 11 March 18, 2021 Season 2 episode 12 March 25, 2021

No Synopsis for Go-Tubun Hanomé Season 2: What will happen in the second season?

The second season will begin with the opening “Seven Goodbye Arch” The manga that follows from chapters 38–50. In the arc despite the ensuing examination, Nino still has trouble following Futrou’s study session, even trying to avoid it.

One day, Nino goes outside and runs into a big fight with his sisters, which results in both he and Itsuki leaving the apartment. Then, there is Yotsuba, who is still surprised by the school’s track team.

After that they will adapt “New Residence Arch” Where with the newfound resolve, the Nakano sisters move out of their penthouse and rent a small apartment. They are currently supported by Ichika only. Some sisters feel uncomfortable with their new lifestyle but still insist on staying there. They also consider taking a part-time job to reduce the burden of elder sister. It contains chapters 51–53.

Where to look online?

Funimation, Crunchyroll And VRV has licensed to beat the quintessential Quintuplets season 2 in the United States and Canada. Funimation is currently planning to expand its services to Mexico and Brazil.

Animelab Is streaming the latest episodes in Australia and New Zealand. Meanwhile, it is also available on Aniplus for Asian countries and Amazon Prime, but only users in Japan.

Season 2 is listed with 12 episodes that will air from January 7 to March 25, 2031. A new episode JST will be released every Friday at 1:30 pm.

When will the English dub premiere for Quintessplus S2?

Fimation has already confirmed that they will stream the quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 English dub. He added that the anime season debut in Japan on January 7 will have its dubbed premiere of the second season and the company will announce a future release date.

About Quintessential Quintuplets (Go-Tubun no Hanume)

5-Taubun no Hanayome, also known as The Quintessent Quintuplets, is a Japanese romance manga series written and illustrated by Negi Haruba.

Quintessential Quintuplets (Go-Tubun no Hanayom) season 2 key scene

The story is that of Futurau Ushugi, a poor and antisocial top student. One day, he gets a job from a wealthy family who is new to the city. Futuarou’s soon-to-be students came to know about her new classmates, Ituki Nakano and her four Quintuplet sisters. Despite Futerou’s first impression of the girls being bad, she tries seriously to do her job, only to find that they have terrible grades and very complex personalities.

Throughout the series, Futaro develops special relationships with each of the quintuplets. Through a flashform, it is revealed that he eventually marries one of the quintuplets, though his identity is not revealed until the end of the story.