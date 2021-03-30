QUN VS NSW Live Score 13th Match Prediction Australia One day Cup 2021 Queensland VS New South Wales







In the Australia One Day Cup, the 13th has been scheduled to play between New South Wales Vs Queensland. This amazing match will take place on Tuesday 31-03-2021 at 08:30 AM. The league has completed its 12 matches and every match has its own craze among its audience. In the last one, we have watched Queensland scoring 321 runs against South Australia, and that QUN won that game. There is no doubt that the match is going to be a rocking game of this league because both of the teams are having a strong line-up to get the title of winners.

Here you will get all the details that will be a helping hand to your gameplay because if you keen to play this, we are here to make your game more amazing and team strong. The things you should know before making a dream team are Playing XI, weather & pitch report and the other important thing is match preview and prediction so, here we go.

Match: 13th

Teams: New South Wales (NSW) & Queensland (QUN)

League: Australia One Day Cup

Timings: Mar 31, 8:30 AM IS

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, Sydney

Queensland (QUN) Probable Playing XI: Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, James Bazley, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake

New South Wales (NSW) Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Daniel Hughes, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Matt Gilkes, Pat Cummins (C), Daniel Sams, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood

As you all must be in the swim that the match is being played at North Sydney Oval, Sydney, Sydney and according to the latest weather forecast the climate of North Sydney Oval will be warm and cloudy at 23 degrees celsius. If we take a look at the pitch of this ground so as per all the previous matches this pitch seems to be a batting paradise with some pace bowling tricks for all the bowlers. Though some extra bounce has been seen in all the matches, as the pitch supports batsmen more so it favors most the player who keeps bat in hand.

These two teams are having a strong line-up hence the teams are making their place in the league, and if we talk about the point table so the team NSW is in the 2nd rank and the QUN is on 1st rank. Well, Queensland has played a total of 4 matches in which they won 3 matches and have drawn one. If we talk about the NSW so this team has also played a total of 4 matches but won only twice and drawn two matches. The interesting thing about these teams is that not a single match has been lost by them till now let’s see who will win and what is waiting to happen in this, hit the comment box and let us know who can win the match, till then stay tuned to get all the latest updates on this and to get the QUN Vs NSW live score stay tuned and refresh the page.