QUN VS NSW Live Score Australia One Day Cup Queensland VS New South Wales Scorecard

The match of Marsh One Day Cup 2021 is ready to commence between Queensland (QUN) facing off New South Wales (NSW) on Wednesday 31st March 2021. It will be the 13th match of this One day cup which is going to conduct in the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. The match will be live-streaming on Super Sports and CSN channels. The sports lover will surely be going to enjoy the battling of both teams. So let’s begin with the match details, preview, and prediction:-

QUN VS NSW Live Score

QUN VS NSW Match Details

LEAGUE- Marsh One Day Cup 2021

MATCH- QUN VS NSW

DATE- 31st March 2021, Wednesday

TIME- 08:30 PM

VENUE- North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Queensland (QUN) VS New South Wales (NSW) Match Preview

Both the teams are ready to battle against each other and both are eagerly waiting to register this win in their account. Both the teams are playing wonderfully and became the unbeaten teams so far. QUN is playing well and accompanied by three wins by the four matches and attained the top position on the scoring tables. The last match they played against the team South Australia end the game with the winning note by the huge edge of 160 runs. The players of this team have a desire to win in their eyes and that’s why they are showing their winning spirit in their matches. Bowler like Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne already showed their playing strategy in their previous matches.

Queensland (QUN) VS New South Wales (NSW) Probable Playing

Queensland (QUN):-

Joe Burns

James Bazley

Jimmy Peirson (wk)

Matt Renshaw

Michael Neser

Marnus Labuschagne

Xavier Bartlett

Usman Khawaja (c)

Matt Kuhnemann

Max Bryant

Billy Stanlake

New South Wales (NSW):-

Oliver Davies

Pat Cummins (c)

Kurtis Patterson

Moises Henriques

Daniel Sams

Steve Smith

Josh Hazlewood

Matthew Gilkes (wk)

Nathan Lyon

David warner

Mitchell Starc

Queensland (QUN) VS New South Wales (NSW) Match Prediction

On the other side, New South Wales (NSW) is a too unbeaten team of this season. They have also won 3 matches out of the 4 games so far. They are holding the second position on the scoring tables. In the last match which they played against the team Tasmania, NSW ends the game with the winning note by taking the 3 wickets. If they going to win this match only then they can attain the top position on the scoring tables which is not going to be easy of course.