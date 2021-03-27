QUN vs SAU Fantasy Prediction : Queensland vs South Australia Best Fantasy Picks for Australia One Day Cup | The Miracle

QUN vs SAU Fantasy Prediction: Queensland vs South Australia – 28 March 2021 (Brisbane). Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, and Travis Head would be the greatest fantasy picks for this sport.

Queensland will tackle South Australia within the league match of the Marsh One Day Cup. The Premier ODD competitors is lastly reaching its last phases.

Queensland Bulls have received two of their three video games within the event, whereas the South Australian facet continues to be looking for their first win. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are the lead batsmen of Queensland, whereas the bowling unit of the facet is among the greatest within the event. The South Australian facet will rely on gamers like Travis Head, Alex Carey, and Wes Agar.

Pitch Report – This pitch is mostly an excellent batting floor with assist for the pacers.

Match Particulars :

Time:- 5:30 AM IS Stadium:- Allan Border Discipline, Brisbane

Be aware:- The final season stats are of Marsh One Day Cup 2019-20.

Possible XI for each side:-

Queensland – Usman Khawaja, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett.

South Australia – Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann, Sam Kerber, Corey Kelly, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar.

5 Should-Have Gamers within the Squad

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, and Alex Carey.

QUN vs SAU Staff Wicket-Keeper

Alex Carey (Value 9.5) and Harry Nielsen (Value 8.5) will likely be our wicket-keepers. Carey scored 279 runs at a median of 46.50 final season, whereas he has scored 103 runs in three innings this time round. Nielsen is in good kind, and he has scored 134 runs this season at a median of 44.66.

QUN vs SAU Staff Batsmen

Jake Weatherald (Value 9) will likely be our batsman from South Australia. Weatherald scored 433 runs within the current BBL 10 at a median of 36.08, whereas his strike-rate was 141.04. He is an excellent top-order batsman.

Usman Khawaja (Value 9.5) and Joe Burns (Value 9) will likely be our batsmen from Queensland. Khawaja scored 398 runs at a median of 79.60 final season, whereas he has scored 99 runs this season. Burns scored 141 runs at a median of 35.25 final season, whereas he has scored 83 runs this season to date.

QUN vs SAU Staff All-Rounders

Marnus Labuschagne (Value 10) and Michael Neser (Value 9) will likely be our all-rounders from Queensland. Labuschagne scored 364 runs at a median of 60.66 final season, whereas he proved his bowling skills within the BBL 10. Neser scalped 9 wickets final season, and he has scalped three wickets in only one sport this season. Each of them are high quality all-rounders.

Travis Head (Value 9.5) will likely be our all-rounder from South Australia. Head is in excellent kind, and he has scored 183 runs in simply three video games this season. He has additionally scalped one wicket in bowling.

QUN vs SAU Staff Bowlers

Wes Agar (Value 8.5) will likely be our bowler from South Australia. Agar scalped 11 wickets final season, whereas he scalped 22 wickets within the current BBL 10. He’s a real wicket-taker.

Billy Stanlake (Value 8.5), and Matt Kuhnemann (Value 8.5) will likely be our bowlers from Queensland. Kuhnemann has scalped six wickets this season, whereas Stanlake has scalped 5. Each of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Queensland would be the favourites to win this sport.

Prime Names for the Captaincy Position:-

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head

Prime Names for the Vice-Captaincy Position:-

Each the captain’s decide + Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja

